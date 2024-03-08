Acclaimed Professor Of South Asian Literature Dr. Kamal Verma Passes Away

"My father tells a great immigrant story of showing up in the United States with $14 and a bus ticket. He left so much behind and he took a big risk. He was brave. And he never let us forget our roots. What an amazing role model we had,” remarked Ambassador Verma.

“These are the stories and journeys that bind our two countries together.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter sent to Ambassador Verma this past week, wrote that Professor Kamal Verma 'was a true embodiment of the grit and determination demonstrated by every Indian immigrant. He worked hard to give a better life to his family in a foreign country, and at the same time continued to remain true to his Indian roots...and will always be remembered in his homeland".