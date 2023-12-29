ACC Kymore School Celebrates Its 100 Years
The Adani Foundation looks forward to contributing to the school’s rich legacy, Priti Adani said.
The ACC Higher Secondary School in Kymore, Madhya Pradesh, commemorated its 100th anniversary on Friday.
The day-long programme, attended by Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti Adani, included the screening of a documentary showcasing the school’s journey, followed by the release of souvenirs and cultural performances by the alumni.
"Education is the foundation of societal progress, and ACC Higher Secondary School’s century-long legacy epitomises the transformative power of quality education," Adani said.
Established in 1923 by C.P. Portland Cement Ltd. in the village of Kymore, the school started out with just two classrooms under the leadership of Gauri Shankar Pandey, who served as its first headmaster till 1943.
Since then, notable achievements by students on state merit lists have highlighted the school’s commitment to academic excellence.
Reflecting on the completion of 100 years of the school, Sudhanshu Mishra, who assumed the role of principal in 2017, said, “The journey, guided by dedicated educators and unwavering community support, reflects the true essence of education. Together, we've shaped generations."
He also thanked the Adani Foundation for "spearheading the revolution we started in the pre-independence era.".
Among the school's notable alumni are the youngest freedom fighter, Mahesh Shrivastava, who joined the Quit India Movement at the age of 10, a retired army officer, a scientist who worked on the Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 projects and playback singer Nandita Nagjyoti.
"The Adani Foundation is proud to witness this momentous occasion. We look forward to contributing to the school’s rich legacy and remain committed to spearheading the cause of quality education," Priti Adani said.