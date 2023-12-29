ACC Kymore School Celebrates Its 100 Years

The ACC Higher Secondary School in Kymore, Madhya Pradesh, commemorated its 100th anniversary on Friday.

The day-long programme, attended by Adani Foundation Chairperson Priti Adani, included the screening of a documentary showcasing the school’s journey, followed by the release of souvenirs and cultural performances by the alumni.

"Education is the foundation of societal progress, and ACC Higher Secondary School’s century-long legacy epitomises the transformative power of quality education," Adani said.

Established in 1923 by C.P. Portland Cement Ltd. in the village of Kymore, the school started out with just two classrooms under the leadership of Gauri Shankar Pandey, who served as its first headmaster till 1943.

Since then, notable achievements by students on state merit lists have highlighted the school’s commitment to academic excellence.