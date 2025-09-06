Business NewsNationalAbu Dhabi-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Kochi After Technical Snag
ADVERTISEMENT

Abu Dhabi-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Kochi After Technical Snag

There were more than 180 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft, they said. There was no immediate comment from IndiGo.

06 Sep 2025, 07:44 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation. (Source IndiGo company website)</p></div>
Image for representation. (Source IndiGo company website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

An Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Kochi early on Saturday due to a technical snag after being airborne for over two hours, according to sources.

There were more than 180 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft, they said. There was no immediate comment from IndiGo.

The flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) departed from Kochi at 11.10 pm on Friday and returned to the city at around 1.44 am on Saturday due to a technical snag, the sources told PTI.

They also said that the passengers were flown to Abu Dhabi in another aircraft which took off at around 3.30 am and a new set of crew operated the flight as the earlier crew had to be replaced due to flight duty time restrictions.

As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, flight 6E1403 which had returned mid-way, was operated with an A320 neo aircraft.

ALSO READ

Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Nagpur After Suspected Bird Hit
Opinion
Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Nagpur After Suspected Bird Hit
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT