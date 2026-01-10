AAIB Urges Priority Rollout of ATC Video Recording at International Airports

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recommended the mandatory installation of video recording devices inside air traffic control (ATC) towers at all international airports, following its investigation into a serious runway incident at Delhi airport last year.

The aviation accident watchdog — which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation — said the move would allow investigators to analyse the actions of air traffic controllers after an incident or accident, significantly strengthening post-event scrutiny and safety oversight.

The recommendation forms part of the AAIB’s preliminary investigation report into an incident on Nov. 23 last year, when an aircraft operated by Ariana Afghan Airlines landed on an unassigned runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport.