AAIB Urges Priority Rollout of ATC Video Recording at International Airports
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recommended the mandatory installation of video recording devices inside air traffic control (ATC) towers at all international airports, following its investigation into a serious runway incident at Delhi airport last year.
The aviation accident watchdog — which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation — said the move would allow investigators to analyse the actions of air traffic controllers after an incident or accident, significantly strengthening post-event scrutiny and safety oversight.
The recommendation forms part of the AAIB’s preliminary investigation report into an incident on Nov. 23 last year, when an aircraft operated by Ariana Afghan Airlines landed on an unassigned runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
According to the report, ATC towers at international airports should be equipped with systems capable of recording video as well as background communications within control rooms. The AAIB said this data would be crucial in reconstructing events and understanding controller decision-making during abnormal or high-risk situations.
The bureau added that such recordings should be made available for investigative use by both the AAIB and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation regulator.
“Safety recommendation is made to analyse the controller’s actions post any incident or accident,” the AAIB said in the report, emphasising the need for priority implementation at international airports.
Providing an update on the status of the probe, the AAIB said it has already recorded initial statements from the flight crew and air traffic controllers involved in the incident. In addition, approach radar recordings have been secured for further technical analysis, along with ATC communication transcripts.
The investigation has also widened its scope to include crew statements relating to other arriving and departing flights operating around the time of the incident, as well as aircraft technical log records for the preceding six months, which have been obtained for detailed scrutiny.
The AAIB said the investigation into the runway deviation incident is ongoing. While the preliminary report stops short of assigning responsibility, the recommendation underlines growing regulatory focus on using technology-driven oversight tools to improve aviation safety and accountability within India’s rapidly expanding airport network.