AAI Conducts ILS Calibration At Navi Mumbai Airport Ahead of 2025 Operations

The Airports Authority of India on Monday started conducting flight calibration of Instrument Landing System for runway 26/08 at the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport which is expected to start the first phase of operations by March 2025.

The two-day exercise, a critical step in calibrating flight paths to ensure the airport’s operational readiness, will end on August 13.

This is a landmark event, essential to prepare the instrument approach procedure and eventual licensing of NMIA and its operationalisation, said the Navi Mumbai Airport in a Facebook post.

The post stated that ILS is a standard International Civil Aviation Organisation precision landing aid that is used to provide accurate vertical & lateral guidance to aircraft for landing on the runway under normal or adverse weather conditions.

ILS guides the aircraft to a position from where a safe landing on the runway can be executed.