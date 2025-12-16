Aadhaar Face Authentication: All You Need To Know About New Rules

The Centre has approved new Aadhaar rules, permitting face authentication and reinforcing consent and purpose-limitation requirements, aligning with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. The rules are expected to be notified soon, news agency PTI reported.

These changes mark a significant shift, expanding Aadhaar use beyond government services. The new rules will provide clear guidelines for private entities to access the system legally.

The changes coincide with UIDAI’s plans to launch a redesigned Aadhaar app, Moneycontrol reported. The movie is likely aimed at expanding Aadhaar’s applicability in daily life, while also ensuring privacy protection.

According to the report, the new rules officially recognise face authentication as a valid Aadhaar verification method. This will be followed alongside existing biometric and OTP-based options. Previously, facial verification was largely restricted to select government use cases.

The regulations also enhance offline Aadhaar verification. This move is aimed at enabling individuals to share digitally signed credentials with third parties without accessing UIDAI’s central database, the report added.