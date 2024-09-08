95 Of 131 NCAP Cities Have Better Air Quality, Shows CPCB Data

Ninety-five of the 131 cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme have shown an improvement in air quality, with 21 reducing PM10 pollution by more than 40% compared to 2017-18 levels, CPCB data shows.

The Central Pollution Control Board also said that only 18 of the 131 National Clean Air Programme cities adhered to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for PM10, set at 60 micrograms per cubic metre.