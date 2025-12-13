8th Pay Commission: No Change In Post-Retirement Benefits For Employees, Govt Clarifies

A government fact-checking unit on Saturday debunked social media claims that the Central Government has withdrawn post-retirement benefits like DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired employees under the Finance Act 2025.

"A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the Central Government has withdrawn post-retirement benefits like DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired employees under the Finance Act 2025. The claim is #FAKE!," PIB Fact Check, an arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said on X.

The agency cited Rule 37 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 that has been amended to state that if an absorbed public sector undertaking employee is dismissed for misconduct, their retirement benefits will be forfeited.