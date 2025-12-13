8th Pay Commission: No Change In Post-Retirement Benefits For Employees, Govt Clarifies
The fake news report claimed that the government has passed the Finance Act 2025 which will withdraw crucial post-retirement benefits of retired government employees
A government fact-checking unit on Saturday debunked social media claims that the Central Government has withdrawn post-retirement benefits like DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired employees under the Finance Act 2025.
"A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the Central Government has withdrawn post-retirement benefits like DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired employees under the Finance Act 2025. The claim is #FAKE!," PIB Fact Check, an arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said on X.
The agency cited Rule 37 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 that has been amended to state that if an absorbed public sector undertaking employee is dismissed for misconduct, their retirement benefits will be forfeited.
"As per the new rules, pensioners will no longer be eligible for Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes or future Pay Commission benefits, including those from the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. The Finance Act 2025 states that the government will not be responsible for maintaining the financial benefits of retired employees. This means that Pay Commission benefits and DA hikes will not apply to those who have already retired," the message said.
Moreover, the message gave a "Call to action" and urged retired government employees "to be vigilant and take collective action to protect their rights".