88% Work On Two Dedicated Freight Corridors Is Complete: Railways Data

Out of a total length of 2,843 km of the two dedicated freight corridors, the Ministry of Railways has completed 2,513 km till October 2023 at the expenditure of Rs 1,08,558 crore, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Railways has taken up construction of two Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) viz. Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) from Ludhiana to Sonnagar (1,337 km) and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal (JNPT) to Dadri (1,506 km),” Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.