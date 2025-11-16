Business NewsNational8 Injured In Blast At J&K Police Station While Taking Samples Of Explosives Seized In Faridabad
8 Injured In Blast At J&K Police Station While Taking Samples Of Explosives Seized In Faridabad

The 360 kilograms of explosive material were brought from Faridabad by the Jammu and Kashmir police after seizing it from the rented residence of Dr Muzzamil Ganaie.

16 Nov 2025, 08:07 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
It was not immediately clear whether the entire 360 kg of explosives were stored at the police station. (Representative image: Unsplash)
An accidental blast occurred on the premises of the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night while personnel were taking samples of explosive material seized from Faridabad in connection with a 'white-collar' terror module case, officials said.

At least eight personnel were seriously injured, they said.

The 360 kilograms of explosive material was brought from Faridabad by the Jammu and Kashmir police after seizing it from the rented residence of Dr Muzzamil Ganaie, who is among the eight persons arrested so far in this terror module case.

It was not immediately clear whether the entire 360 kg of explosives were stored at the police station, where the white-collar terror module case was registered on October 19.

