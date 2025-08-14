79th Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort: PM Modi Speech Time, Live Streaming, Special Guests And More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in the celebration of the 79th Independence Day from the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Aug. 15. On the occasion, PM Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation.

This year, the theme of Independence Day celebrations has been finalised as "Naya Bharat" or "New India", symbolising the government's vision of "Viksit Bharat by 2047", according to an official release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

This theme reflects the country’s journey towards the goal of Developed India by 2047, when India will have achieved 100 years of independence from colonial British rule. In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said that the celebrations will "provide renewed power to surge further ahead on the path to progress".