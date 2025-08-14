79th Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort: PM Modi Speech Time, Live Streaming, Special Guests And More
This year, the theme of Independence Day celebrations has been finalised as "Naya Bharat" or "New India", symbolising the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in the celebration of the 79th Independence Day from the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Aug. 15. On the occasion, PM Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation.
This year, the theme of Independence Day celebrations has been finalised as "Naya Bharat" or "New India", symbolising the government's vision of "Viksit Bharat by 2047", according to an official release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
This theme reflects the country’s journey towards the goal of Developed India by 2047, when India will have achieved 100 years of independence from colonial British rule. In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said that the celebrations will "provide renewed power to surge further ahead on the path to progress".
ALSO READ
Happy Independence Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Photos And Status To Share With Your Loved Ones
Schedule Of Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort
PM Modi will arrive at the Red Fort, where he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior officials. The General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, will escort him to the Saluting Base. A combined Guard of Honour from the Armed Forces and Delhi Police will present a general salute to the Prime Minister, who will then inspect the Guard of Honour.
After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister will go to the ramparts of the Red Fort. Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the PM to hoist the National Flag, which will be synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the 1721 Field Battery. The National Flag Guard will present the Rashtriya Salute. The Air Force band, including Agniveer Vayu musicians, will play the National Anthem. Two Mi-17 helicopters will shower flower petals. One will troop the National Flag, and the other will display the flag depicting Operation Sindoor, as per the PIB release.
Operation Sindoor
The PIB release said that the success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the Independence Day celebrations this year. View cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo. Floral decoration will also be based on the operation.
Invitation cards are also carrying the Operation Sindoor logo. Invitation cards are also carrying the watermark of Chenab Bridge, depicting the rise of 'Naya Bharat'.
Guests At Red Fort Independence Day Celebrations
More than 5,000 guests have been invited to the iconic mid-17th century fort to witness the grand Independence Day celebrations.
These include the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, PM Awaas Yojana Gramin beneficiaries, beneficiaries of Lakhpati Didi, Anganwadi Workers and tribal children from native communities of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, among others.
PM Modi Independence Day Speech Live: How To Watch?
PM Modi’s Independence Day speech will be broadcast live on Doordarshan. The event will also be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau’s official YouTube channel.
The Prime Minister’s Office will also livestream the PM’s speech on its YouTube, Facebook and other social media handles. Viewers can watch the live coverage on the official website: pmindia.gov.in.
The event will also be available on ddnews.gov.in, the official platform of DD News.