71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Receive Top Honours
Hindi cinema dominated the 71st National Film Awards with superstar Shah Rukh Khan winning his career's first best actor award for Jawan alongside Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey received the best actor awards for their performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively, at the 71st National Film Awards.
Actress Rani Mukerji also received the best actress award for her role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal received his prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema.
"Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone; it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey. To my family, audience, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers, your love, faith, and encouragement have been my greatest strength and have shaped who I am today. I carry this recognition with deep gratitude and a full heart," Mohanlal wrote on social media.
SRK Honoured For Jawan
Jawan, which minted over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office, was a high-octane thriller from South filmmaker Atlee and featured Khan in the dual role of Army officer Vikram Rathore and his jailor son Azad. The filmmaker said it was 'quite historic' that one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema got an award for best acting at the National Film Awards 'after such a long and prolific career'.
Khan is counted amongst the top stars of Indian cinema ever since he made his debut in 1992 with Hindi film 'Deewana'.
Earlier, on being named as the awardee, Khan had said, "A national award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise, to be truly heard is a blessing and I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line but as fuel to continue striving, learning and giving back."
Rani Mukerji Wins Top Prize
The awards recognised Mukerji as the best actress for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. It is also her career's first National Film Award. "I am overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'... For me, this award is also a validation of my 30-year body of work, my dedication to my craft with which I feel a deeply spiritual connection and my passion for cinema and this beautiful film industry of ours," Mukerji said.
The jury also praised Vikrant Massey's performance as one that portrayed the transformative journey of a village boy with 'raw honesty and emotional depth'. In a statement, Massey, 38, said it was a dream-come-true moment for him. "I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan," he said.
Other Hindi film award winners
Best popular film providing wholesome entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar.
Best film promoting national, social and environmental values: Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.
Best choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant for the song Dhindhora Baaje from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani.
Best female playback singer: Shilpa Rao for Chaleya (Jawan)
Best director award: Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story
Best sound design: Sachin Sudhakaran & Hariharan Muralidharan, Animal
Best cinematography: The Kerala Story
Best Hindi film: Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery
Special Mention: M. R. Rajakrishnan, Animal