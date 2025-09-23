71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Receive Top Honours

Jawan, which minted over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office, was a high-octane thriller from South filmmaker Atlee and featured Khan in the dual role of Army officer Vikram Rathore and his jailor son Azad. The filmmaker said it was 'quite historic' that one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema got an award for best acting at the National Film Awards 'after such a long and prolific career'.

Khan is counted amongst the top stars of Indian cinema ever since he made his debut in 1992 with Hindi film 'Deewana'.

Earlier, on being named as the awardee, Khan had said, "A national award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise, to be truly heard is a blessing and I promise to use this recognition not as a finish line but as fuel to continue striving, learning and giving back."