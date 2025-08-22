6 In 10 Train Passengers In Favour Of New Luggage Norms, Sceptical On Implementation: LocalCircles
Railway stations cannot be treated as airports as the facilities and the volume of passengers are vastly different, the report said.
The Indian Railways' proposed new maximum luggage weight limits per passenger has found support from 68% or over six in 10 train commuters, according to a new report from LocalCircles on Friday.
This in light of the Union government's plans to modernise railways and introduce new baggage regulations and infrastructure similar to airports where luggage is screened and weighed, and passengers have to pay excess charges if the weight exceeds regulatory norms.
AC First Class passengers would be allowed to bring luggage that weighs up to 70 kg, whereas AC Two Tier travellers will be able to bring up to 50 kg. AC Three Tier and Sleeper Class commuter trains will be permitted to carry 40 kg, whereas General Class travellers' luggage will be limited to 30 kg, according to the news norms.
However, 62% of the travellers expressed scepticism regarding successful enforcement of these norms. With only 38% having faith in the proper execution of these plans.
Local Circles theorised that this may be due to the large crowds that line up at major stations throughout the day.
"Even as the Indian Railways is upgrading the infrastructure and other facilities, more thought needs to go into how the luggage weight compliance for passengers can be implemented without making people crowd at the screening counters and charging them for extra luggage," it added.
The Indian Railways have undertaken wide ranging modernisation initiatives in the North Central Railway Zone outside of luggage regulation.
With Prayagraj Railway Station being the first to receive these modernisations, which include computerised ticketing machines, fast Wi-Fi, solar powered energy systems, digital information centres and rainwater harvesting technology, according to reports.
The station will also have single-brand shops that sell travel products and electronics.
The other stations that may be redeveloped in this manner include Chheoki, Subedarganj, Kanpur Central, Mirzapur, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, Govindpuri, Lucknow Charbagh, Banaras and Etawah.