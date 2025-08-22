6 In 10 Train Passengers In Favour Of New Luggage Norms, Sceptical On Implementation: LocalCircles

The Indian Railways' proposed new maximum luggage weight limits per passenger has found support from 68% or over six in 10 train commuters, according to a new report from LocalCircles on Friday.

This in light of the Union government's plans to modernise railways and introduce new baggage regulations and infrastructure similar to airports where luggage is screened and weighed, and passengers have to pay excess charges if the weight exceeds regulatory norms.

AC First Class passengers would be allowed to bring luggage that weighs up to 70 kg, whereas AC Two Tier travellers will be able to bring up to 50 kg. AC Three Tier and Sleeper Class commuter trains will be permitted to carry 40 kg, whereas General Class travellers' luggage will be limited to 30 kg, according to the news norms.

However, 62% of the travellers expressed scepticism regarding successful enforcement of these norms. With only 38% having faith in the proper execution of these plans.

Local Circles theorised that this may be due to the large crowds that line up at major stations throughout the day.