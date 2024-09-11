60% Chance Of La Nina Bringing Colder Winter

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said, "Since June 2023, we have seen an extended streak of exceptional global land and sea surface temperature. Even if a short-term cooling La Niña event does emerge, it will not change the long-term trajectory of rising global temperatures due to heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere." The past nine years have been the warmest on record even with the cooling influence of a multi-year La Nina from 2020 to early 2023.