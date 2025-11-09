Earthquake Today: 6.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Andaman Islands

The islands of Andaman and Nicobar were hit with a 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Sunday afternoon, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, GFZ.

GFZ also suggests that the depth of the earthquake was around 10 kilometres.

However, the National Center For Seismology claims that the magnitude of the earthquake was around 5.4 on the Richter scale, with a depth of around 90 kilometres.

Reports suggest the earthquake originated about 147 kilometres northeast of Port Blair. No casualties have been reported as of yet.