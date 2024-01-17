42% Children In 14-18 Age Group In Rural India Can't Read Easy Sentences In English: ASER

In the intervening years, the ASER survey dives deeper into different aspects of children's schooling and learning in rural India.

The 2023 survey explored the following domains: what activities are India's youth currently engaged in, do they have basic and applied reading and math abilities, their digital awareness and skills, do they have access to smartphones, what do they use smartphones for, and can they do simple tasks on their smartphones? 'Trends on basic learning have remained relatively unchanged over the last decade. Although the National Achievement Survey (NAS) and ASER use different metrics and methods for assessing learning, both point to the fact that basic learning levels of elementary school children need significant improvement.