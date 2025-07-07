Identified Key Targets In Mumbai...: 26/11 'Plotter' Tahawwur Rana Reveals Role In 2008 Attacks

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key "conspirator" in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has reportedly shared details about his role in the act of terror that left over 170 people dead.

According to an NDTV report, his statement came during questioning by Indian authorities after he was extradited from the United States following a prolonged legal and diplomatic process. The US Supreme Court had dismissed his plea against extradition on April 4.

Rana, a close associate of David Coleman Headley also known as Daood Gilani, the main "plotter" of the attacks, revealed that he helped Headley identify key targets in Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Rana and Headley had studied together at Cadet College Hasan Abdal between 1974 and 1979.

According to Rana, Headley attended three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camps between 2003 and 2004. He also told investigators that LeT operated more like a spy network than an ideological group, as per the NDTV report.