Identified Key Targets In Mumbai...: 26/11 'Plotter' Tahawwur Rana Reveals Role In 2008 Attacks
Tahawwur Rana revealed that he helped David Headley identify key targets in Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key "conspirator" in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has reportedly shared details about his role in the act of terror that left over 170 people dead.
According to an NDTV report, his statement came during questioning by Indian authorities after he was extradited from the United States following a prolonged legal and diplomatic process. The US Supreme Court had dismissed his plea against extradition on April 4.
Rana, a close associate of David Coleman Headley also known as Daood Gilani, the main "plotter" of the attacks, revealed that he helped Headley identify key targets in Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Rana and Headley had studied together at Cadet College Hasan Abdal between 1974 and 1979.
According to Rana, Headley attended three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) training camps between 2003 and 2004. He also told investigators that LeT operated more like a spy network than an ideological group, as per the NDTV report.
Rana's 'Link' To Pak Army
Rana completed his MBBS in 1986 from the Army Medical College in Rawalpindi and was commissioned as a Captain doctor in the Pakistan Army, the report said. He served in sensitive regions like Sindh, Balochistan, Bahawalpur, and Siachen-Balotra.
"Rana claimed that due to the military establishment’s trust in him, he was sent on a covert mission to Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War. He later settled in Canada and ran multiple businesses in real estate, groceries, and meat processing," the report further said.
Rana admitted to knowing key accused Pakistani officials, including Sajid Mir, Major Iqbal, and Abdul Rehman Pasha. Investigators say he coordinated closely with LeT and Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. The 2023 supplementary chargesheet cites 14 witnesses who confirmed Rana’s involvement.
India Visit Before Attacks
Rana reportedly told investigators that he visited India in November 2008 and stayed at a hotel in Mumbai’s Powai on the 20th and 21st, just days before the attack. He left for Beijing via Dubai shortly before the strike.
"Rana also admitted to helping Headley set up a front company, Immigrant Law Centre, which was used as a cover for reconnaissance across several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Goa, Pushkar, and Pune. A woman was appointed to run the office," the report further stated.