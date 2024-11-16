24th Arrest Made In Baba Siddique Murder Case; Akashdeep Gill Held In Punjab

Mumbai police on Saturday made the 24th arrest in the Baba Siddique murder case by apprehending Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill from Punjab, an official said. The NCP leader was gunned down on Oct. 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East's Nirmal Nagar area. Gill (22) hails from Pacca Chisti village in Punjab's Fazilka district and was held by the Mumbai Crime Branch in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the northern state, the official said.