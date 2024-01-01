'2024 Lifted Off Majestically': Netizens Beam With Joy As ISRO Successfully Launches XPoSat

In a remarkable start to New Year 2024 , the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes.

ISRO's ever reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its C58 mission, placed the primary X-Ray Polarimeter satellite XPoSat into a 650 Km Low Earth Orbit as intended after lifting off at the pre-fixed time of 9.10 am from the first launch pad in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) is India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the Indian space agency and expressed pride in being associated with the Department of Space "at a time when Team ISRO continues to accomplish one success after the other."