20 Passengers Burnt Alive As Bus Catches Fire In Jaisalmer, PM Announces 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

A tragic bus fire on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway on Tuesday has claimed the lives of 20 passengers, with 16 others critically injured, police confirmed.

The private bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm when smoke was first noticed coming from the rear. The driver stopped the vehicle roadside, but flames quickly engulfed it.

Local residents and passers-by sprang into action to help rescue those onboard, with army personnel also joining the efforts. Fire tenders and police arrived swiftly, and the injured were rushed to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer. Those in critical condition were later transferred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have sparked the devastating fire, police reported.