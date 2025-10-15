Business NewsNational20 Passengers Burnt Alive As Bus Catches Fire In Jaisalmer, PM Announces 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia
ADVERTISEMENT

20 Passengers Burnt Alive As Bus Catches Fire In Jaisalmer, PM Announces 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

The private bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm when smoke was first noticed coming from the rear. The driver stopped the vehicle roadside, but flames quickly engulfed it.

15 Oct 2025, 06:43 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jaisalmer: Remains of a bus that caught fire on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan on&nbsp; Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Jaisalmer: Remains of a bus that caught fire on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan on  Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A tragic bus fire on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway on Tuesday has claimed the lives of 20 passengers, with 16 others critically injured, police confirmed.

The private bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm when smoke was first noticed coming from the rear. The driver stopped the vehicle roadside, but flames quickly engulfed it.

Local residents and passers-by sprang into action to help rescue those onboard, with army personnel also joining the efforts. Fire tenders and police arrived swiftly, and the injured were rushed to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer. Those in critical condition were later transferred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have sparked the devastating fire, police reported.

BJP MLA from Pokran Pratap Puri informed PTI about the death toll of 20 passengers. He said, "19 passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur." He said that the bus caught fire ten minutes after leaving Jaisalmer.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he said.

Following the accident, the district administration has issued an appeal for information to the kin of the victims to ascertain their identity. The bodies will be handed over to family members after DNA matching, officials said.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Jaisalmer and was briefed by the officers. The Jaisalmer district administration said it promptly began relief and rescue operations after receiving information about the incident. District Collector Pratap Singh directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured. Helpline numbers were also issued.

Meanwhile, Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Madan Rathore and other leaders expressed sorrow over the tragic incident. The chief minister said instructions have been issued to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and all possible assistance to the affected.

"The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected by this tragic accident. Directions have been given to concerned officials for the proper treatment of the injured and to extend every possible help to the victims," Sharma posted on X.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief and said that the death of 20 people was "unfortunate".

President Droupadi Murmu said the loss of lives due to a fire in a bus in Rajasthan is extremely heartbreaking and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan also condoled the deaths.

"The news of the deaths of several people due to a fire in a bus in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Vice-President Secretariat quoted Radhakrishnan in an X post to offer condolences saying that he was "deeply anguished".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of deceased.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT