20 Passengers Burnt Alive As Bus Catches Fire In Jaisalmer, PM Announces 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia
The private bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm when smoke was first noticed coming from the rear. The driver stopped the vehicle roadside, but flames quickly engulfed it.
A tragic bus fire on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway on Tuesday has claimed the lives of 20 passengers, with 16 others critically injured, police confirmed.
Local residents and passers-by sprang into action to help rescue those onboard, with army personnel also joining the efforts. Fire tenders and police arrived swiftly, and the injured were rushed to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer. Those in critical condition were later transferred to a hospital in Jodhpur.
Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have sparked the devastating fire, police reported.
VIDEO | Jaisalmer: Fire breaks out in a private bus enroute to Jodhpur near the War Museum; injured passengers rushed to Jawahar Hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/OZi7V2GGFA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2025
BJP MLA from Pokran Pratap Puri informed PTI about the death toll of 20 passengers. He said, "19 passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur." He said that the bus caught fire ten minutes after leaving Jaisalmer.
In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."
"An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he said.
Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 14, 2025
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next ofâ¦
Following the accident, the district administration has issued an appeal for information to the kin of the victims to ascertain their identity. The bodies will be handed over to family members after DNA matching, officials said.
Upon receiving information regarding the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Jaisalmer and was briefed by the officers. The Jaisalmer district administration said it promptly began relief and rescue operations after receiving information about the incident. District Collector Pratap Singh directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured. Helpline numbers were also issued.
VIDEO | Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) reached the spot where a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday, critically injuring 16 people, while some are feared dead.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos âhttps://t.co/n147TvrpG7)â¦ pic.twitter.com/2Zc1rlownU
Meanwhile, Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Madan Rathore and other leaders expressed sorrow over the tragic incident. The chief minister said instructions have been issued to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and all possible assistance to the affected.
"The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected by this tragic accident. Directions have been given to concerned officials for the proper treatment of the injured and to extend every possible help to the victims," Sharma posted on X.
à¤à¥à¤¸à¤²à¤®à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¤à¥ à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¯à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤¦ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤¿à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¹à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¬à¤à¤§à¤¿à¤¤ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤µà¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤°à¤¸à¤à¤à¤µ à¤¸à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§ à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤— Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) October 14, 2025
à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥â¦
à¤à¥à¤¸à¤²à¤®à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¬à¤¸ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤ªà¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤²à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¹à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤— Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) October 14, 2025
à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯ à¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief and said that the death of 20 people was "unfortunate".
à¤à¥à¤¸à¤²à¤®à¥à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤§à¤ªà¥à¤° à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¬à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤²à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ 20 à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¯ à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¨ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤²à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 14, 2025
à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤
President Droupadi Murmu said the loss of lives due to a fire in a bus in Rajasthan is extremely heartbreaking and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan also condoled the deaths.
à¤à¥à¤¸à¤²à¤®à¥à¤°, à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤²à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤ªà¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¹à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 14, 2025
"The news of the deaths of several people due to a fire in a bus in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.
Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic bus fire incident in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 14, 2025
The Vice-President Secretariat quoted Radhakrishnan in an X post to offer condolences saying that he was "deeply anguished".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of deceased.