$2 Trillion Per Year Needed To Triple Global Renewables By 2030: Report

Neil Grant - Climate Analytics expert and the report's lead author - said, "$2 trillion a year sounds like a cost but it's really a choice. We are set to invest over $6 trillion in fossil fuels over this decade - more than enough to close the tripling investment gap. Faced with this choice, I would go with the safest, best-value option - renewables." According to Claire Fyson, the report's co-author and policy head at Climate Analytics, "The OECD needs to triple renewables but is currently way off target."