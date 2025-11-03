Business NewsNational16 Dead, Eight Injured In Road Accident In Telangana
16 Dead, Eight Injured In Road Accident In Telangana

The tipper collided with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle near Chevella, resulting in the gravel falling on the bus.

03 Nov 2025, 09:16 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>16 people were killed in the accident. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
16 people were killed in the accident. (Photo: Envato)
At least 16 people were killed and eight others suffered injuries when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus in this district on Monday, police said.

The tipper collided with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle near Chevella, resulting in the gravel falling on the bus.

"16 people died, eight injured," a police official told PTI.

The passengers of the bus were brought out of it, he added.

