15% Water Cut In Mumbai City, Neighbouring Areas Till March 5; Check Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced a 15% reduction in water supply across Mumbai and neighbouring areas where it supplies water till March 5.

The water supply to some parts of the eastern suburbs was impacted after a transformer caught fire at the pumping station in the neighbouring Thane district on Monday evening. The supply from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli and Bhandarwada reservoirs was also hit.

The BMC in a post on X said that two transformers and 15 pumps are now operational at the Pise Water Pumping Station and the third transformer is expected to be operational until March 5.

"Due to this, from midnight today (27th February) to 5th March 2024, the entire Mumbai City, Western Suburbs & Eastern Suburbs will have a 15% cut in water supply," the civic body said.

There is also a 15 % reduction in water supply from Mumbai 2 and 3 water lines in Thane city, Bhiwandi and outer division, it added.