15% Water Cut In Mumbai City, Neighbouring Areas Till March 5; Check Details
The BMC in a post on X said that two transformers and 15 pumps are now operational at the Pise Water Pumping Station and the third transformer is expected to be operational until March 5.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced a 15% reduction in water supply across Mumbai and neighbouring areas where it supplies water till March 5.
The water supply to some parts of the eastern suburbs was impacted after a transformer caught fire at the pumping station in the neighbouring Thane district on Monday evening. The supply from the Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli and Bhandarwada reservoirs was also hit.
"Due to this, from midnight today (27th February) to 5th March 2024, the entire Mumbai City, Western Suburbs & Eastern Suburbs will have a 15% cut in water supply," the civic body said.
There is also a 15 % reduction in water supply from Mumbai 2 and 3 water lines in Thane city, Bhiwandi and outer division, it added.
"BMC administration regrets for inconvenience to the citizens as the water supply is reduced due to this sudden incident," the post said. The BMC has requested the citizens of Mumbai to use water judiciously during the period and co-operate with the municipal administration.
Following the fire, the civic body imposed a 30 to 100% water cut in several parts of the island city and eastern suburbs.
Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD of water every day from Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi reservoirs, located in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts.
(With PTI inputs)