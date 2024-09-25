10 Years Of Make In India: PM Modi Lauds Manifold Jump In Defence, Mobile, Toy Exports

To mark the 10th anniversary of the government's flagship 'Make in India' policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote an article to highlight the manifold jump in mobile, defence, and toy exports over the past decade.

In the article released on LinkedIn, Modi recalled that India had only two mobile manufacturing units in 2014. "Today, that number has risen to over 200," he said.

"Our mobile exports have skyrocketed from a mere Rs 1,556 crore to an astounding Rs 1.2 lakh crore—a mind-boggling 7,500% increase," the Prime Minister added.

Currently, around 99% of mobile phones used in India are "Made in India," and the country has become the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally, he wrote.

Similarly, defence exports have soared from Rs 1,000 crore in the financial year 2015 to Rs 21,000 crore in fiscal 2024, marking a 21-fold jump, Modi pointed out. The country has exported defence products to over 85 nations.

India's toy industry is also turning "vibrant," as exports have jumped by around 239% over the last 10 years and imports have halved in the same period, he wrote. Toy exports amounted to $96.17 million in the financial year 2015, which increased to $325.72 million in fiscal 2023.