10 Killed As Private Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Karnataka — Check Latest Updates
The bus was heading to Gokarna from Bengaluru when it collided with a container near Hiryur.
At least 10 people lost their lives and several others were left injured after a private bus caught fire following a collision with a truck in Karnataka's Chitradurga, NDTV reported.
The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, covering over 300 kilometers, when the accident occurred on the National Highway-48 (NH-48) in the early hours of Thursday, around 2:30 am. The vehicle belongs to a private bus service called Seabird.
The bus reportedly had 32 people on board, including the driver and conductor.
The accident happened when the truck allegedly jumped the divider and struck the bus traveling on the other side.
"A lorry jumped over the divider and hit the bus early Thursday morning. Preliminary investigation suggests the lorry might have hit the bus's fuel tank, leading to fuel gushing out. A few passengers managed to escape the fire. As of now, eight passengers and the truck driver are confirmed dead," Ravikant Gowda, Inspector General of Police said, as per NDTV reports.
Witness Accounts
NDTV also spoke to the witnesses of the collision. Sachin, who was on the road at the time of the accident, witnessed the crash. "The Seabird bus overtook us, and then a container truck, which was coming from the opposite side, jumped the divider and collided into the sleeper bus. The truck collided close to the area where the diesel tank was located," he said.
"People were screaming at that time," said Aditya, one of the passengers, while recalling the horrific accident. Sharing how he escaped the burning bus, Aditya added, "The accident happened, and I fell. I saw fire all around. The door could not be opened. We broke the glass and tried to escape... People tried to save others, but the fire was spreading fast, so it became difficult."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences to the families of those killed in the Chitradurga bus accident. He announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim’s family and ₹50,000 for those injured.
Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2025
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of eachâ¦
(More details awaited)