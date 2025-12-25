10 Killed As Private Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Karnataka — Check Latest Updates

NDTV also spoke to the witnesses of the collision. Sachin, who was on the road at the time of the accident, witnessed the crash. "The Seabird bus overtook us, and then a container truck, which was coming from the opposite side, jumped the divider and collided into the sleeper bus. The truck collided close to the area where the diesel tank was located," he said.

"People were screaming at that time," said Aditya, one of the passengers, while recalling the horrific accident. Sharing how he escaped the burning bus, Aditya added, "The accident happened, and I fell. I saw fire all around. The door could not be opened. We broke the glass and tried to escape... People tried to save others, but the fire was spreading fast, so it became difficult."