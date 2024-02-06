Why Mutual Funds Aren't Keen On Tying Up With Execution-Only Platforms

Mutual fund houses are not keen on signing agreements with newly formed execution-only platforms. Why not? Because it comes with an increased cost.

Securities and Exchange Board of India's regulatory framework for EOPs was released last year and came into effect in December. These platforms will only be involved in direct selling of plans without offering any advice by charging a flat fee. But such direct-selling platforms are still waiting for formal pacts with asset managers.

Fund houses have not been taking the discussions seriously at the moment, according to industry people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. It leads to AMCs incurring higher costs without changing the expense ratio, and most importantly, paying for something that they have been getting done for free, the persons quoted above said.

The flat fee will lead to adjusting for other distributors, and since this has to be paid from the AMC targets, it will stretch them further, according to a top industry executive who didn't want to be identified. Fund houses will need to see value creation from the current EOP 1 model, the executive said.