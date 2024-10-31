These Mutual Fund Managers Outperformed The Rest In Samvat 2080

A list of the top performing mutual fund schemes of any given year will usually contain thematic funds or a category of schemes that has outperformed in the recent past. For example, defence-focused, infrastructure, and manufacturing would make the cut. But are their fund managers the best in the business?

A better way to judge a fund manager's performance, however, is to look at the degree of outperformance they achieved over the benchmark. This is further exemplified by measuring this across various fund categories and allocation guidelines.

During the Samvat 2080, across actively managed equity mutual fund schemes, there are 115 fund managers that managed more than one scheme as the primary fund manager, according to data by ACE MF.