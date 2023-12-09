The Mutual Fund Show: Why Young Investors Should Opt For Equity Schemes

Do you think that 2024 will see all of us, financial market participants, make a difference relative to what has happened in 2023 or the past two or three years? How do you feel about 2024?

Nimesh Shah: See, 2024 is going to be a special year as we have a special year every five years. It's going to be an election year. So I have got zero expertise on what will happen politically. So let us leave that incident away. But you cannot, as an investment person, I cannot wish or wash away that issue, though I don't have expertise in that area, but in the short term, you cannot just say that it's not there. So it's going to be an election year and the way the election goes, it will have a great impact on the returns that one can expect in 2024. But in the long term, obviously we all know that markets ultimately over a three-year or five-year paradigm will follow the earnings. So, 2024 is very interesting. So I am keeping the election part away because anyway, we don't have any expertise on that.

But overall, we are in a very interesting phase as a country. We have never had one in the three decades of my career. I have never had such an interesting and strong macro over so many years. Look at the rest of the world. Look at the macros of the rest of the world and look at the macros of India. So we enter 2024 where the government macros and government numbers are very strong.

With the Indian banks, there seems to be nothing going wrong with lending. Balance sheets have been cleaned up. They are squeaky clean. Neither have new problems surfaced till now. They are able to take more and more risk and manage it well. So, you have a strong government and you have got strong banks and you've got very strong corporates. Where have you seen this kind of scenario where the corporate leverage is very, very low? Corporates are yet to grow. As corporates have the capacity, utilisations have been fully done up. There is a shortage of power in the country. Going forward, there are going to be power projects in the country. There is going to be a lot of capital investments in the country. As all that happens and as the capital goods industry picks up, bank credit will also pick up.

We are in a very nice phase as far as the economy is concerned. There are absolutely no complaints. The rest of the world is looking weak. India is looking strong. India has managed its past macros well. Corporates are strong. Banking is strong. Indians are not as leveraged. So things are doing well overall.