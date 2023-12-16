The Mutual Fund Show: Why Investors Should Consider A Hybrid Scheme

Solution-oriented products, at this juncture, form a relatively small part of the Rs 50-lakh-crore of AUM that the industry handles. But you, as a fund house, are talking more and more about them, and that investors should take them very seriously. Why is that?

DP Singh: See, anybody having surplus money, has long-term goals, short-term goals, and medium-term goals.

When we talk about solutions, there are two parts—one is solution-oriented funds as categorised by SEBI and one is knitting solutions within the existing open-ended funds.

So, first I will talk about the categorisation. In the solution category, there are two—one is the children benefit fund and another is the retirement benefit fund.

As far as the children fund is concerned, most of the time, the horizon of investment is quite long, which is 10 to 15 years or even longer than that, because you can continue till the time it is required by the customer. So, when the fund manager knows that the investment horizon is quite big, he can take a very, very logical long-term call on the portfolio. So, there is no liquidity pressure, there is no redemption pressure. So, you can move into the companies which are going to give very good returns over a longer period. And India is just starting as a manufacturing hub. There are so many new businesses which are coming up. And generally, I have seen that though it is not a rule or a condition, fund managers are taking long-term calls, they are putting money in those companies, small companies, which are available at a very good valuation, which can create very good value over the longer period. So that's one part.

And then, you can create very good wealth for the people, for capital creation. We don't say that this is for the education of a child, or marriage of daughter, or marriage of the child. It can be for anything. When children grow up, they have to follow their passion. Somebody would like to be an astronaut, or somebody would like to be a sportsperson, somebody would like to go to the theatre (arts). Everything needs money. And even if you want to start up your own business, there's some capital requirement. Parents don't have to dip into their own capital in their businesses and do it. So, creation of capital is very important. We have seen that the funds generally have given very, very good returns. So, when there are fewer buyers at this point of time, our fund, which has grown three times in three years, has a corpus of Rs 1,500 crore. But the idea is not to push it. Let people understand that the fund managers are doing a great job of creating wealth for their customers.

The second category is the retirement benefit. People need to accumulate money and create wealth. People are living much, much longer than ever before. So, their requirements can be fulfilled via the SWP (systematic withdrawal plan) route and then this SWP is a solution-knitting category. So, when we come to solution settings, there are many number of funds and a number of solutions depending on individual needs. We can have so many solutions knitted. So financial advisors, they can definitely help the investors in doing that. In mutual funds that is possible.