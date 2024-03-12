The Mutual Fund Show: What's The Impact Of New Trail Commission Norms?

Distributors can now receive trail commissions from asset management firms for assets transferred by an investor from one distributor to another. But how do the new norms affect investors?



Kirtan Shah, MD, Credence Family Office, spoke about direct and regular mutual fund schemes and their implications. The difference, he said on The Mutual Fund Show, is the expense you're willing to bear to get an intermediary on board, assuming he or she will be able to add a lot of value, versus you doing it directly.

Mutual fund distribution schemes include direct purchases through the websites of asset management companies or select platforms, while regular schemes are sold through distributors. Distributors earn revenue through distribution fees, such as monthly commissions from the AMCs.