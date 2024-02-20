The Mutual Fund Show: What Are Actively Managed Funds?

In active strategy, the dynamism and real-time activity of the market are factored in and essentially go out to benefit the client much more, according to Santosh Joseph, founder of Germinate Investor Services LLP.

"But if you clearly know that the passive fund is for you, then you clearly choose the passive fund," he said.

The active segment in the debt mutual funds space has more merit because fund managers can take active calls in terms of what bonds to buy or sell, as these bonds are also traded. Hence, fund managers can take full advantage of the secondary market as well, according to Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services.