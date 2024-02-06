The Mutual Fund Show: What A Large And Mid-Cap Scheme Offers To Investors

A large and mid-cap fund enables investors to diversify their portfolio while maintaining growth and stability.

"This sort of a fund is meant for investors who want to have exposure to both large and mid-cap funds than one fund itself, so that they don't have to do the asset allocations," Mrin Agarwal, financial educator and founder of Finsafe India, told NDTV Profit.

Large and mid-cap funds work for DIY investors, as they are in a dilemma on whether to invest in two separate funds or just one, she said.

"Large and mid-cap will be part of the core strategy only. So, we look at quite a lot of things when we add it in our portfolio. (It includes) ... the fund manager, the pedigree of the fund house, and also the traffic that the scheme has," said Himanshu Kohli, co-founder at Client Associates.

PGIM India Mutual Fund is launching a Large and Mid-Cap Fund NFO, which will invest largely in the securities of large-cap and mid-cap companies.

"You need to invest in at least 35% of the fine assets in large caps and at least 35% in mid caps, and the rest can be invested in other categories," said Vinay Paharia, chief investment officer of PGIM India Mutual Fund.

"The nature of this fund is to invest in large caps and mid caps, wherein large caps are bought for stability and mid caps are bought for growth," he told NDTV Profit.