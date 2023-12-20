The Mutual Fund Show: SIP Being Preferred Over Fixed Deposits As Investment

Mutual funds and systematic investment plans have achieved new records in 2023 due to a transition from fixed deposits, according to B Gopkumar, chief executive officer of Axis Mutual Fund.

This switch where investors feel comfortable and safe in putting money can be called as a "mass movement". This push is due to promotion, education and quick delivery, according to Raghav Iyengar, chief business officer of Axis.

Today, the first investment of a guy coming with a first salary is an SIP, not an FD, Gopkumar told NDTV Profit on Tuesday. "In my view, this is a largely structural change in where savings are looked at in India."