The Mutual Fund Show: Should You Opt For Value Or Momentum-Based Investment?

With multiple investment options, investors may face a dilemma but experts recommend momentum-based funds as they tend to perform better in the long run.

Momentum investment is a combination of funds that have done well in the last 6-12 months. These funds are changed every six to 12 months and can balance each other.

"In structural bull markets or in a bull market, momentum as a strategy works. And, it's not only in India, (but) we have seen even in U.S., momentum strategy has been one of the better performing strategies going all the way back to 10 years," Chintan Haria, principal-investment strategy at ICICI Prudential AMC, told NDTV Profit.

This strategy "tends to do better", said Himanshu Kohli, co-founder of Client Associates. When looking at past data, performance momentum in 10 out of 13 years has been better than the Nifty index, he said.

However, these are largely volatile investments, said Kohli. "Imagine if you start buying a particular stock once it crosses a 50-day moving average or a 200-day moving average, and all of a sudden, the stock starts coming down. Unless the 50 or 200-day moving average is lower, they will not sell it. So, it increases the volatility, especially in a downward market or in a side-based market," he said.

"First and the biggest risk is you are heavily relying on the trend in momentum strategy," said Anant Ladha, founder of InvestAajForKal. In the past few years, value funds have been outperforming the momentum funds; but when looking at the 15-year data, momentum is outperforming value and normal index by a large margin, he said.