The Mutual Fund Show: Should You Keep Investing In Flexi-Cap Funds?

Managers of flexi-cap funds can decide the allocation to large-, mid- and small-cap stocks. Given the recent underperformance of the broader markets, investors may have second thoughts about such funds.

However, Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services, urged investors to take a long-term view.

It's very natural for flexi-cap funds to underperform in the short- to medium-term perspective, he said on The Mutual Fund Show. "It's important to look at the fund from a long-term perspective since inception."

Flexi-cap mutual funds offer investors the freedom to invest across segments and sectors based on the outlook, Kshitiz Mahajan, managing partner and chief executive officer of Complete Circle Wealth Solutions LLP Pvt., said. "One can invest with a horizon of 5-7 years," he said.

He listed the factors to shortlist such schemes:

Consistency in five-year rolling returns.

Longevity of fund manager with fund.

Compare with category and index average.

See out performance or underperformance.

Evaluate risk taken for 1-2% of outperformance.

Mahajan urged investors to focus on value growth. On this count, he listed the metrics they must examine:

Price-to-earnings ratio.

Price-to-book ratio.

Price-to-sales ratio.

Price-to-cash flow ratio.

Dividend yield.

Long-term earnings.

Historical earnings.

Sales growth.

Cash-flow growth.

Book-value growth.

"70% and above since inception is healthy," Desai said on flexi-cap funds' outperformance strike rate. "From fund's inception shows broader performance and outperformance from recent years is key."

Desai's top picks: Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund, Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund, DSP Flexi Cap Fund, Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund and UTI Flexi Cap Fund.

"Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund and Quant Flexi Cap Fund are the funds that we are looking at," said Mahajan.