The Mutual Fund Show: Is It Time To Invest In Balanced Advantage Funds?

The broader markets plunged on Wednesday, underperforming the benchmark indices, eroding investor wealth significantly amid a sell-off. But fund managers said the recent decline in small-cap and mid-cap markets is no reason for worry as long as investors focus on the long term.

The decline in BSE small-cap and mid-cap indices resulted in the erosion of Rs 6.88 lakh crore in market value on Wednesday. The Nifty Midcap 150 index closed 4.17% lower and the Nifty Smallcap 250 index fell 5.18%, their biggest fall in two years.

Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas AMC, said small- and mid-cap companies offer great wealth creation opportunities over the long term. "Inherently the growth rate of these companies are slightly faster than the large cap companies," he said on The Mutual Fund Show, adding: "Anybody who has a long term perspective should not worry."

He, however, had a word of caution. "Investors should be careful about investing in those stocks, but they don't need to worry about the entire stock market."

He listed the key features of balanced advantage funds. They:

Are hybrid funds that invest in equity and fixed income (debt).

Shift assets between equity, debt in a dynamic manner.

Have varied implicit risk because of different strategies.

Soni said such funds offer these advantages: