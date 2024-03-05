The Mutual Fund Show: Is It Time For Large Caps After SEBI's Word Of Caution?

As mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to rally, prompting the market regulator to urge mutual fund houses to conduct “stress tests” on schemes based on them, it may be time to examine large caps.

That’s according to Rushabh Desai, Founder, Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services, who said large-cap valuations currently appear “quite reasonable”.

Stick with your asset allocations, he said on NDTV Profit’s The Mutual Fund Show. “Displaying risk parameters such as liquidity, volatility, valuation, and portfolio turnover serves to safeguard investors' wealth," he said on the market regulator’s initiative.

Mrin Agarwal, founder, Finsafe India, concurred. She said large caps need to be on "everybody's portfolio", adding the selection of a specific market capitalisation is influenced by one’s risk tolerance.

Valuations in mid and small caps, Agarwal said, “currently exceed the norm". "Investors should remain prepared for volatility regardless of the chosen market capitalisation," she suggested while advocating for long-term investments.

Desai, too, batted for vigilance. "Investors should be cautious about the lumpsum investment, especially in mid and small cap space," he said, adding: "Make better decisions—on when to enter and exit in the mid- and small-cap space."

Desai listed the reasons to invest in a large cap fund:

It's a good time to focus on investment.

Valuations are reasonable compared to mid and small caps.

These funds have underperformed mid & small caps over 1, 3, and 5 year periods.

Growth strategy underperformed value strategy over the past 3 years.

Agarwal said a good way to enter the large-cap space is through flexi-cap funds–which have an average holding of 50-60% towards this space.

“If you look at the long-term performances, you will find that the index funds would give you a better return compared to the actively managed large cap fund," she explained.

Agarwal's Top Fund Picks

Canara R Bluechip Fund

Axis Bluechip Fund.

Rushabh Desai's Top Fund Picks