The Mutual Fund Show: How To Rebalance The Portfolio Amid Yen Carry Trade Impact

Several global factors have triggered a volatile day for domestic markets. There is much confusion and concerns regarding the next move of the investor.

Some investors may be looking to buy on dips, while others might be considering rebalancing their portfolio, and moving funds to safer bets amid volatility.

“Disciplined investors, who have a systematic investment plan, need not be worried about deep cuts in the market,” said Hemant Rustagi, chief executive officer of Wiseinvest.

Volatility triggered by global cues are natural in market cycles and Rustagi suggests that investors with balanced portfolios can simply wait the volatility out.