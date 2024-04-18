The Mutual Fund Show: How To Create Wealth For Your Children

Starting early and having more time for accumulation enables faster compounding of money, leading to the creation of wealth for your children's education, according to Kirtan Shah, managing director of Credence Family Office Pvt.

If you decide to allocate more towards a specific goal—in this instance, the education of your children—and you start late, you may have to make sacrifices in pursuit of your own goals, said Arnav Pandya, founder of Moneyeduschool.

"At this point, the retirement goal is often the one that gets compromised, as it is still a distant prospect for most people," Pandya said.

He offered the following tips for investing in a children's fund:

Begin as early as possible.

Balance portfolio for needs.

Money is required for certain goals, so debt is required.

Children's funds should be considered.

Investment amount depends on goals and time horizon.

"Conservative investors can go for traditional instruments like FDs, " advised Shah on determining wealth creation.

Before planning wealth creation for children, he recommends that investors consider requirements, the reason for investment and the age at which the goal should be due.

Large and mid caps, flexi caps and dynamic bond funds are some of the funds investors can consider for their children, said Pandya.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme, HDFC Children Gift Fund and ICICI Pru Child Care Fund are his picks for children's funds.

Shah's top picks include Nippon Large Cap, Kotak Equity Opportunities, Quant Midcap and SBI Small Cap.