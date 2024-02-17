The Mutual Fund Show: How Investors Should Evaluate Returns Of Schemes

Returns is the outcome of the process which the fund manager is monitoring, according to Kshitiz Mahajan, managing partner and chief executive officer of Complete Circle Wealth Solutions LLP.

"If it's a consistent performance, it's a great thing. One should actually look at what is behind the scene, that is the bigger and important part. Eventually, when you are investing in something, we are investing hard-earned money and you want the money to grow," Mahajan said.

It's quite natural for any of us to be looking at returns, because that is one thing an investor expects before an investing opportunity. But, there are some other aspects that can be looked at as well, according to Shalini Dhawan, director and co-founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisor.

Rolling returns are obviously much better, as a measure as compared with just trailing or point-to-point, she said. "What rolling returns essentially does is rolls the data, and it essentially is able to capture both the upsides and the downsides, much better rather than trailing."

While trailing would probably give a little aberrated return data, rolling actually would smoothen out and also still have a weightage or an effect of upturns and downturns, according to Dhawan.