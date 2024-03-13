The Mutual Fund Show: Here Are Benefits Of Investing In Equity Saving Funds

It is important to look out for investment options with lesser risk as the stock markets are subject to fluctuations. Equity savings funds are one such option, according to experts.

Equity savings funds offer secure returns with one-third of it invested in debt instruments, while arbitrage funds provide largely predictable returns, according to Swarup Mohanty, chief executive officer of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt.

A small equity exposure aids in generating alpha for low-to-medium-risk investors, he said on The Mutual Fund Show.

According to Mohanty, the key highlights of equity savings funds are:

Invest approximately 33% of corpus in equity, debt, arbitrage.

Provide moderate equity exposure with equity taxation.

Equity savings schemes are a great category for those investors who can have some exposure to equity and understand that there will be downsides to it as well, according to Prableen Bajpai, founder of wealth management platform FinFix Research and Analytics.

Bajpai listed the key highlights of such schemes:

A sub-category within the hybrid funds.

Invest in a combination of equity, arbitrage and debt.

Equity savings schemes are ideal for an investment horizon of two–three years, Bajpai said. "Equity taxation makes them tax efficient."

Mohanty also listed the highlights of Mirae Asset's equity savings funds:

Average net equity allocation to be between 20% and 45%.

Remaining is allocated to arbitrage and debt.

Arbitrage and debt provide relatively better visibility of returns.

Bajpai's top choices for equity savings fund are SBI, Mirae and HDFC.