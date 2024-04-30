The Mutual Fund Show: Growth Vs Value Approach — What Should You Choose?

If you're looking to grow your mutual fund investments, it's time you paid attention to the investing style adopted by the fund house in question. Often, it can involve growth or value investing—or both. And importantly, how does it affect you?

"Value investing targets undervalued stocks below (their) intrinsic worth for potential high returns. Therefore, investors would select a stock that is priced lower than its intrinsic value and wait for the value to be realised," Prathiba Girish, founder of Finwise Personal Finance Solutions, said on The Mutual Fund Show.

"Fund managers are using a mixed approach, integrating both value and growth strategies," she said.

An inclusive approach that encompasses various fund managers and styles under one umbrella, while implementing and managing different strategies across various schemes, has consistently proven successful, according to Mohit Gang, co-founder and CEO of Moneyfront.

"Growth strategy is mostly followed by Axis AMC, Mirae Asset, UTI AMC and Tata AMC, while ICICI Prudential AMC and HDFC AMC follow the value strategy," said Gang. "But, these days, everyone has all the approaches under their banner."

When examining the MSCI India Index, it is evident that over a 14-year period, starting from 2010, growth-focused funds outperformed, with the exception of 2011 and 2015, Girish said. "Subsequently, value-focused funds demonstrated superior performance," she said, adding: "Specifically, value-focused funds outperformed in four out of the five most recent years."

"In my opinion, there is no definitive judgment on which is superior, as it varies based on the time frame," she said.