The Mutual Fund Show: Can STP Give Better Returns Than SIP?

A Systematic Transfer Plan involves initially investing funds in a liquid form, which are then periodically transferred to either equity or debt mutual funds within the same fund house, according to Ruchi Sankhe, investment adviser at Infinity Investment Advisors.

In comparison, an SIP is when you put money from your bank account to your investments on a regular basis, she said.

Sankhe lists three key benefits of STPs:

Helps you stick to your allocation.

Keeps the investment process objective and disciplined.

Advisable in the current market scenario.

STP is ideal for someone who has regular income coming in and they can do such kind of investment, according to Arnav Pandya, founder of Moneyeduschool. All types of investors can look into STPs when large amounts have to be allocated to equities, he said.

STP ensures proper allocation of large amount and gives an average cost for the investor, Pandya said. But it is applicable only when you have a lumpsum, he noted.

He lists the investment pattern for STPs:

Initial lumpsum investment is in a short duration debt fund.

A regular sum is transferred to the equity fund each month.

"I would advice to defer the investment over the period of time. It makes sense to do an STP for a 6-8 month period ... given the way the market is right now, the levels at which the market is and the concerns that even the regulators are seeing at this point of time," Sankhe said.

"When you're investing in the small and mid caps, the horizon for investments should be long," she advised.