The Mutual Fund Show: Are Bond Schemes Right For You?

Given the various schemes on offer, including bond funds and thematic ones, investors may be confused about which one to invest in.

Investors in the lower tax bracket should consider investing in a bond fund such as the Kotak Nifty AAA Bond Fund, according to Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer at Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

He decodes the fund as follows:

An open-ended scheme.

NFO closed on March 26; will trade soon.

Fund manager: Abhishek Bisen.

Anant Ladha, founder of InvestAajForKal, said the fund is best suited for someone who is interested in investing in a fixed instrument with a relatively short time horizon and at a low cost.

"The risk appetite of the fund is very conservative to conservative," said Dhawan. "If you want to participate purely in government security, you can buy a constant security gilt fund."

"If the investor has a time horizon of above three years, then probably an all-season bond fund can be an interesting space, where he can look out for opportunities," said Ladha.