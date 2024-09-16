Tata Motors To Asian Paints: Stocks That Mutual Fund Managers Are Betting On

Mutual funds have bet high on Tata Motors Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., among others, after they continued to see strong inflows with their asset base hitting a fresh record high of Rs 66.7 lakh crore in August.

Retail investors continued to pour money into actively managed equity schemes that have delivered stellar returns since the bull run in Indian equities began, causing investable pockets in the market where valuation comfort still lies to shrink, according to fund managers.

It is undeniable that valuations appear expensive when compared to their historic averages, according to Ashish Gupta, chief investment officer at Axis Mutual Fund.

"Very few undiscovered pockets remain in the market," he told NDTV Profit, while stating that some pockets of opportunity do still exist in the small and midcap space.

As actively managed mutual funds recorded their second largest ever inflows during the month of August at Rs 38,239.16 crore, these stocks were the top-bought stocks by the largest mutual fund houses: