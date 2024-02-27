SMIDs Are Future Of India, Says Sanford C. Bernstein's Venugopal Garre

Venugopal, from where you are perched, how do you look at India relative to the rest of the comparable region? What do you think 2024 holds in store from where we are right now?

Venugopal Garre: I think India is now in a pretty unique situation. There is a global excitement growing towards India for a lot of right reasons. Part of that is the fact that macro has, you know, seen a pretty good recovery off the lows. And India stacks up pretty much as among the best performing emerging markets globally, in terms of overall GDP growth as well.

But the reality is that if you were to just look outside of India, normal comparables usually happen with China, which has been the one dominating a lot of these emerging market funds and also in terms of global allocations. Valuations there have compressed quite a bit in the recent years and (that) has been an ongoing process for the last year as well. So the gap has expanded fairly widely. Normally, valuation calls itself are usually not taken as a gesture in terms of how to approach investing in a particular country because you do tend to look at the structural and cyclical practice as well, which is where India's still favoured. But I would probably argue that compared to where we were 12 months back and where we are right now, and even on relative since, valuations very clearly look excessive.

There might be still pockets of opportunity, but across the board, it is becoming a bit more tougher to argue even the growth angle. You have to really discount a lot of things into future, expect and be a bit more imaginative in terms of how to look at price-to-earnings multiples or build probably an earnings growth, which might last much longer into the future. So these are the challenges that I see.

You know, one characteristic way I sort of represent that is that over the next 15 -20 years, I guess at the top line, top down index level, the large-cap index has to deliver anywhere from 12-13% earnings growth, on a sustained basis. That's a pretty large compounding that one has to expect, and for SMID caps around 17-18% over the long run. These are not very easy to achieve, when you look from a long period of time. Of course, you could achieve that over a shorter period. So this is where I guess is a challenge that somewhere down the line, we have to see some form of a flatlining of the markets, which is what we believe should happen this year.