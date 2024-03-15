SBI Mutual Fund To Take 60 Days To Sell 50% Of Small-Cap Assets

NDTV ProfitMutual FundsSBI Mutual Fund To Take 60 Days To Sell 50% Of Small-Cap Assets
SBI Mid-Cap Fund and SBI Small-Cap Fund have Rs 42,001.21 crore worth of assets under management combined.

15 Mar 2024, 03:21 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Source: Unsplash)

SBI Mutual Fund has disclosed that it would take 60 days to liquidate 50% of the portfolio in its small-cap fund and 30 days to liquidate 25%.

In its mid-cap fund, the mutual fund said it would take 24 days to liquidate 50% of its portfolio and 12 days to liquidate 25%.

SBI Mid-Cap Fund and SBI Small-Cap Fund have Rs 42,001.21 crore worth of assets under management combined. The top 10 investors collectively own 1.66% of the mid-cap scheme and 0.61% of the small-cap scheme.

The portfolio turnover ratio for SBI Mid Cap Fund is 0.14 and for SBI Small Cap Fund it is 1.05.

The disclosure on the mid- and small-cap schemes is based on a notice sent by the Association of Mutual Funds in India to mutual fund trustees at the behest of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, amid concerns on valuations and rally in the small-cap stocks. The disclosure is meant to inform investors about potential risks.

