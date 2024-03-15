SBI Mutual Fund To Take 60 Days To Sell 50% Of Small-Cap Assets

SBI Mutual Fund has disclosed that it would take 60 days to liquidate 50% of the portfolio in its small-cap fund and 30 days to liquidate 25%.

In its mid-cap fund, the mutual fund said it would take 24 days to liquidate 50% of its portfolio and 12 days to liquidate 25%.

SBI Mid-Cap Fund and SBI Small-Cap Fund have Rs 42,001.21 crore worth of assets under management combined. The top 10 investors collectively own 1.66% of the mid-cap scheme and 0.61% of the small-cap scheme.