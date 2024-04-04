Recovery In Small-, Mid-Caps Alleviate Froth Concerns For Investors, Analysts

Investors have dismissed market regulator's concerns of froth in the small and mid-cap space as the benchmarks have gained over their previous highs.

The gauges for the small and mid-cap stocks have shown a strong recovery from their lows of March 13, mainly led by the small-cap index. The rally in the Nifty Smallcap 250 from the lows of March 13 saw gains of about 12% till Wednesday.

During the selloff in March, the Smallcap 250 and the Midcap 150 lost about 11% and 6.2% respectively.

The undertone in the broader markets has turned quite bullish. The last two weeks has seen a strong correction in the SMIDs space and there has been much optimism surrounding the markets, according to Sameet Chavan, head of research at Angel One Ltd.

"I have a very bullish approach in the broader market and will be adamant about having an aggressive approach with a buy-on-dips strategy," he said. The overall trend seems to be positive but one must be patient and be selective with the stock selection, Chavan said.