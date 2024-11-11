Now A Multi-Sector Rotation Fund — Here's Why Shriram MF Has Entered This Space

The idea of the fund is to help investors avoid “sector traps”, where they invest in sectors just before they start to decline. “If you entered IT at its peak and didn’t exit at the right time, you could have seen your returns diminish," Ramaraju said.

By rotating out of sectors as they begin to stagnate and moving into those positioned for growth, Shriram Mutual Fund aims to capture upward trends, he said.

Ramaraju further mentioned that over the past decade, thematic and sectoral investments have grown nearly 20-fold, reflecting investors’ growing interest in these areas.