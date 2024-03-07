New Rules For Mutual Funds Distributors Can Prompt Increased Competition, Client-Poaching

A flurry of competition for clients is likely to hit the community of distributors of mutual funds, which includes brokers and banks.

This after the Association of Mutual Funds in India sent a circular to asset management companies with revised guidelines on distribution of 'trail commissions'.

To understand the change, an understanding of the previous practice is a prerequisite.

Mutual fund schemes are available in two options — direct and regular —based on the method of distribution. Schemes that are available to be invested in on the website of an AMC or on certain platforms are direct, while those that are sold by distributors are regular. Regular schemes include a distribution fee, which is paid to distributors in the form of a monthly commission.

Earlier, to curtail poaching of clients and other such practices, the AMCs would withhold the distribution fee if a client transferred to another broker or distributor. In such cases, the distributor that sold the scheme would stop earning a commission and the new distributor would not earn one either. The new distributor would only earn commissions on schemes they sold to their clients.